Video: Car nearly gets swept into sea at Maharashtra beach

In a nearly one-minute long the car is seen stuck in sand and swaying as waves hit it repeatedly while its occupant manages to safely step out.

It still remains unclear how many people were inside the car. (ANI)

A car was nearly swept into the Arabian sea after its owner reportedly drove too close to the shoreline at a beach in Palgarh.  According to news agency ANI, the car wheels got stuck in sand before the high tide slowly began to pull it into the sea.

A 47-second video clip of the incident, sourced by the agency, showed waves lashing at the vehicle while two men desperately attempt to enter it.

 

The car, according to news reports, was pulled out from the water with the help of tractor brought from a nearby village.

As a cyclone is likely to develop in the Arabia sea, the weather department has issued warnings for fisherman to not venture in the sea. Palghar is located some 87 kilometres from Mumbai.

