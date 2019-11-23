WATCH: One killed, three injured as car falls off bridge in Hyderabad

One person was killed and three others injured after a car lost control and fell from a flyover in Hyderabad Saturday.

The mishap took place when the car lost control and fell off the flyover at Biodiversity Junction in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam. According to news agency ANI, a case has been registered.

In the video, it can be seen that there was regular vehicular movement on the street below the flyover when the car falls off the bridge, rolls over twice before landing on a few people gathered at the spot. While some people were able to run away from the spot, the car landed directly on one person and uprooted a tree.

#WATCH A car after losing control falls from flyover located at Biodiversity Junction, Raidurgam in Hyderabad; one pedestrian has lost her life in the incident, car driver and 2 others receive injuries; Case registered pic.twitter.com/Tjl8yPaC8g — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased woman and medical assistance to those who were injured. The flyover has been closed for the next three days, ANI reported.