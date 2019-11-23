Toggle Menu
WATCH: One killed, three injured as car falls off bridge in Hyderabad

The mishap took place when the car which was on the flyover lost control and it fell off the bridge at Biodiversity Junction in Hyderabad's Raidurgam.

In the video, it can be seen that there was regular vehicular movement on the street below the flyover and suddenly, the car falls off the bridge which crashed on the people standing there. (Videograb: ANI/ Twitter)

One person was killed and three others injured after a car lost control and fell from a flyover in Hyderabad Saturday.

The mishap took place when the car lost control and fell off the flyover at Biodiversity Junction in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam. According to news agency ANI, a case has been registered.

In the video, it can be seen that there was regular vehicular movement on the street below the flyover when the car falls off the bridge, rolls over twice before landing on a few people gathered at the spot. While some people were able to run away from the spot, the car landed directly on one person and uprooted a tree.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased woman and medical assistance to those who were injured. The flyover has been closed for the next three days, ANI reported.

