WATCH | Brazil President Lula gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Hyderabad House during Lula’s state visit to India, with trade, investment and AI cooperation high on the agenda.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Lula arrived with a record delegation, marking a significant step in strengthening India–Brazil ties.PM Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Lula in New Delhi during his state visit, with trade and AI cooperation in focus. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Lula is on a state visit to India. He also received a Guard of Honour. He also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi later addressed a joint press conference with Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi.

In a post on X, he said the office will promote Brazilian goods and services abroad and attract foreign investment into key sectors of Brazil’s economy.

Brazil’s Ambassador to India says India’s AI Summit  commendable

Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, praised India’s efforts in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. He said President Lula and PM Modi share a strong rapport and are not only colleagues but also good friends.

He said the visit marks a historic moment in bilateral ties. According to him, President Lula has arrived with the largest-ever Brazilian delegation to India. The delegation includes more than 11 cabinet ministers, over 300 business leaders and around 50 CEOs. The CEOs are expected to take part in a Business Forum.

President Lula’s visit follows PM Modi’s trip to Brasilia in July 2025, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brazil in more than 50 years.

