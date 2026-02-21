WATCH | Brazil President Lula gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Lula is on a state visit to India. He also received a Guard of Honour. He also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi later addressed a joint press conference with Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

VIDEO | Delhi: Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yB8P8zb8sy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2026

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi.

In a post on X, he said the office will promote Brazilian goods and services abroad and attract foreign investment into key sectors of Brazil’s economy.

Inauguramos hoje, em Nova Délhi, o primeiro escritório da Agência Brasileira de Promoção de Exportações e Investimentos (Apex) na capital indiana. Esta agência atua para promover os produtos e serviços brasileiros no exterior e atrair investimentos estrangeiros para setores… pic.twitter.com/GJv8xJqHP3 — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 20, 2026

Brazil’s Ambassador to India says India’s AI Summit commendable

Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, praised India’s efforts in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. He said President Lula and PM Modi share a strong rapport and are not only colleagues but also good friends.

He said the visit marks a historic moment in bilateral ties. According to him, President Lula has arrived with the largest-ever Brazilian delegation to India. The delegation includes more than 11 cabinet ministers, over 300 business leaders and around 50 CEOs. The CEOs are expected to take part in a Business Forum.

President Lula’s visit follows PM Modi’s trip to Brasilia in July 2025, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brazil in more than 50 years.