Watch: Biker touches almost 300 kmph during Bengaluru lockdown; arrested for speeding

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday arrested a person for speeding during lockdown, after a video of him touching speeds of nearly 300 kmph on the Electronic city flyover went viral on social media.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), the rider was traced and seized the bike which is a Yamaha 1000 cc.

The police said that the video was uploaded to the Instagram handle bluebeast46 on July 5. It has so far been viewed by more than 9,000 people on the platform. The handle had also posted similar videos in the past.

The CCB police have registered a case and handed it over to the Bengaluru Traffic police for further investigation. The city has been under a strict lockdown since July 15 in light of the rise in Covid cases.

