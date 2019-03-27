Watch: Auto driver assaults policeman for stopping him from driving on wrong side

Toggle Menu
In a video shared by ANI, the driver and few of his accomplices were seen raining blows and hurling expletives at the policeman before onlookers and another policeman intervened.

In the video, an autorickshaw driver is seen beating a policeman. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

An autorickshaw driver and a few others Tuesday thrashed a policeman at Aghoria Bazar Chowk in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur area for allegedly stopping them from driving on the wrong side of the road, news agency ANI reported.

The policeman has been admitted in the hospital, ANI reported. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

