Toggle Menu
Watch: Author Amish Tripathi at Express Addahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/watch-author-amish-tripathi-speak-at-express-adda-5821350/

Watch: Author Amish Tripathi at Express Adda

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Famous writer, and now director of the Nehru Centre in London, Amish Tripathi is at the Indian Express Adda.

Amish had worked for over a decade in the financial services industry before he decided to drop his surname and set out to make a name as a writer.

After the thumping success of the first book, he brought out the next two instalments of The Shiva Trilogy in quick succession — The Secret of the Nagas (2011), and The Oath of the Vayuputras (2013) — making it, arguably, the fastest-selling book series in the history of publishing in India.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ED interrogates TMC leader Madan Mitra in Rose Valley scam
2 Fearing for their jobs, Air India unions oppose privatization bid
3 Nearly 4,900 accidents reported on Yamuna Expressway in over five years; 700 died