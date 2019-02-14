Watch: At least 26 CRPF personnel killed in Awantipora blast, several wounded

Toggle Menu
Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

The mangled remains of the CRPF vehicle (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A massive explosion targeted at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday afternoon killed at least 26 security personnel and injured several others. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. While earlier the CRPF believed the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources, however, said it was a suicide bomber who rammed his car into the bus of 54 Battalion of CRPF.

