Andhra tourism employee assaults woman who told him to wear mask

The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera where Rao was seen storming into a room and dragging the woman by her hair. The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera where Rao was seen storming into a room and dragging the woman by her hair.

The Nellore police on Tuesday arrested an employee of Andhra Pradesh tourism department for assaulting a woman contract worker. Deputy manager C Bhaskar Rao violently attacked her following a verbal spat between the two, when the woman pointed he was not wearing a face mask.

The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera where Rao was seen storming into a room and dragging the woman by her hair. He then repeatedly hits her with a blunt object. Some colleagues try to stop him from assaulting the woman.

A dputy manager of Andhra Pradesh tourism beats a differently-abled women worker after she asked him to wear a mask in Nellore office. The woman has filed a police complaint. pic.twitter.com/TjZfvVt9UR — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 30, 2020

The incident took place in Nellore on June 27. According to the police, Rao has been booked under section 354, 355 and 324 IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd