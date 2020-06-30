scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19

Andhra tourism employee assaults woman who told him to wear mask

A disturbing video, which is being widely shared, shows Rao, in an orange shirt, walking to an office room and dragging a woman seated at her desk by her hair.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2020 4:39:44 pm
The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera where Rao was seen storming into a room and dragging the woman by her hair.

The Nellore police on Tuesday arrested an employee of Andhra Pradesh tourism department for assaulting a woman contract worker. Deputy manager C Bhaskar Rao violently attacked her following a verbal spat between the two, when the woman pointed he was not wearing a face mask.

The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera where Rao was seen storming into a room and dragging the woman by her hair. He then repeatedly hits her with a blunt object. Some colleagues try to stop him from assaulting the woman.

The incident took place in Nellore on June 27. According to the police, Rao has been booked under section 354, 355 and 324 IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement