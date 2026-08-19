‘Wasn’t I an anti-national’: Abhijeet Dipke on Union Minister’s offer to join his party

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday responded to Republican Party of India (A) leader Ramdas Athawale‘s offer to join his party.

In a post shared on Instagram, Dipke responded to Athawale’s offer: “Par abhi ek mahine Pehle toh me anti-national tha tumhare liye? (Wasn’t I an anti-national for you a month ago).”

Dipke’s response comes after Athawale, a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s cabinet, offered the CJP convenor to consider joining his party. Athawale’s Republican Party of India is part of the NDA at the Centre.

Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ramdas Athawale’s offer on Instagram Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ramdas Athawale’s offer on Instagram

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra, Athawale said Dipke should consider joining his party to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream and to help strengthen society and the party.