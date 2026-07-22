Washout in both Houses amid Opposition uproar over paper leaks, police action

PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju, and BJP president Nitin Nabin after the ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in the Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Parliament on Tuesday witnessed another washout on the second day of the Monsoon Session as the Opposition refused to back down from its demand for a discussion on the NEET paper leak and police crackdown on protesters in Delhi; it is likely that similar disruptions will continue in the coming days, too.

Opposition leaders told The Indian Express on Tuesday evening that they will let Parliament function only after their demands are met.

A Congress MP said: “We will discuss this on Wednesday morning during the meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties. But there is very little possibility that the House will function until the government heeds the demands of the Opposition.” MPs of other Opposition parties also agreed that they will not let Parliament run unless their demands are met.