Bitter tasting smoothie, secret Secunderabad girlfriend: techie arrested in US for wife’s murder

In text messages she sent her husband days before she died, she complained that the smoothies he made for her "with love" tasted bitter. (Image generated using AI)

A bitter-tasting smoothie, a secret girlfriend and murder made to look like suicide – that’s what police in Bellevue, Washington, say they uncovered in a nine-month investigation into the death of a 27-year-old Hyderabad woman in her apartment. They have now arrested her 30-year-old software engineer husband for the killing.

On June 27, Secunderabad native N. Avinash was arrested on charges of murdering his wife, Rajita Sabbineni, and produced in court there on July 1. Investigators claim Avinash strangled his wife on October 27, 2025, and tried to make it look like suicide. Police claim the investigation that followed showed that Avinash, currently unemployed, had been having an affair with a woman he met before he married Rajita.