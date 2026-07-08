Bitter tasting smoothie, secret Secunderabad girlfriend: techie arrested in US for wife’s murder

Police claim the investigation that followed showed that Avinash, currently unemployed, had been having an affair with a woman he met before he married Rajita.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 09:28 PM IST
Bitter smoothies, a secret girlfriend: How police unravelled Hyderabad woman's 'murder' in USIn text messages she sent her husband days before she died, she complained that the smoothies he made for her "with love" tasted bitter. (Image generated using AI)
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A bitter-tasting smoothie, a secret girlfriend and murder made to look like suicide – that’s what police in Bellevue, Washington, say they uncovered in a nine-month investigation into the death of a 27-year-old Hyderabad woman in her apartment. They have now arrested her 30-year-old software engineer husband for the killing.

On June 27, Secunderabad native N. Avinash was arrested on charges of murdering his wife, Rajita Sabbineni, and produced in court there on July 1. Investigators claim Avinash strangled his wife on October 27, 2025, and tried to make it look like suicide. Police claim the investigation that followed showed that Avinash, currently unemployed, had been having an affair with a woman he met before he married Rajita.

Also Read | Delhi man kills wife by hitting her with cooking pan, arrested: Police

According to police, Avinash had been in a relationship with the woman but didn’t tell his parents, who arranged his marriage to Rajita, who also had a US work visa. Police claim his girlfriend also attended the wedding on June 5 last year.

Investigators claim it was only later that Rajita discovered that although Avinash claimed to work for a multinational technology company, he had lost his job. In text messages she sent her husband days before she died, she complained that the smoothies he made for her “with love” tasted bitter, sometimes like cough syrup. It’s as yet unclear if anything was mixed in them.

Also Read | Man kills wife by hitting her with battery, dies by suicide in Outer Delhi

According to police, on the day of her death on October 27, Avinash called the police himself, claiming that Rajita had locked herself in the bathroom. He also told officers that he was not home when she entered the bathroom.

While the case was initially treated as a suicide, investigators allegedly came to believe she had been murdered, finding that only he had access to the apartment. Avinash, who remains in custody on a USD 5 million bond, later allegedly admitted to sending a photo of his wife’s body to his girlfriend.

According to investigators, his mobile phone records showed he called his girlfriend at least four times on the day Rajita died.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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