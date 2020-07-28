Shivraj Singh Chouhan reveals how doing laundry helped him at Covid hospital

On July 25, Chouhan had tweeted the news of him testing positive for coronavirus. (Photo: ANI) On July 25, Chouhan had tweeted the news of him testing positive for coronavirus. (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid last week, said he prepares tea and does his own laundry during his stay at a Covid dedicated hospital in Bhopal. Chouhan shared this while interacting with his ministers over video conference from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

Chouhan said washing clothes has benefited him other ways, too. “In the hospital, I make my own tea and wash my clothes on my own because one cannot give clothes for laundry when they are Covid positive. Washing clothes myself has benefited me in another way. My hand was operated and despite of physiotherapy it did not work properly. Now, because of washing clothes using my hands it works just fine”, Chouhan said during virual cabinet meet.

Chouhan, who is 61 and a diabetic, is seen wearing a blue gown and a face mask in a video of the meeting.

#WATCH Since I am #COVID positive, I’ve been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn’t able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine: Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan. pic.twitter.com/W1SEfxhQEq — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

On July 25, Chouhan had tweeted the news of him testing positive for coronavirus. He wrote: “I was showing symptoms of Covid-19. I went through the tests and the results have proven to be positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me in recent days to get themselves tested. All those close to me should go into quarantine.”

In an earlier video, the Madhya Pradesh CM had assured that there is no need to be scared of the virus. He had said, “Get yourself tested as soon as you exhibit the symptoms, and start treatment immediately once you test positive. With this, you will surely win the battle against corona.”

Chouhan said that in his absence, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary will chair these meetings.

