‘Was undergoing treatment’: Tejashwi Yadav ends speculations about his absence

Ending speculation about his whereabouts following the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav resurfaced on Twitter Saturday, saying he had been missing from public life as he was undergoing treatment for his ‘long-delayed ligament ACL injury’.

Taking a dig at his opponents for “cooking spicy stories” about his absence, the RJD leader tweeted, “Friends! For the last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories.”

Tejashwi also said he had been following up about the AES outbreak in the state, which has claimed lives of over 130 children with the majority of these deaths being reported from Muzaffarpur. Tejashwi said he had asked party workers and leaders to visit the affected families and not only go just for publicity, adding, “My Dear Bihar! I am very much here”.

“Since its birth, the RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples’ struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure the people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with a renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor,” the former state Deputy Chief Minister said in another tweet.

In the past few weeks, the Bihar BJP unit had repeatedly taken a dig at Yadav over his absence. “Tejashwi Yadav has been absconding ever since his inability to lead his own party and the Mahagathbandhan which the RJD leads was exposed,” state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand had said in a statement earlier.

The statement was issued to congratulate Tejashwi’s younger brother, Tej Pratap Yadav for his launch of ‘Taj Sena’– an online platform for changemakers. Many admitted in private that Tejashwi had not taken the loss in the elections well.