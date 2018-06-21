Was sidelined, humiliated, physically assaulted by BJD, says MP Baijayant Panda

“Two days later, I was actually assaulted on live TV. People saw rocks and stones and eggs being thrown at me and the police were there but they did not do anything,” said Kendrapara MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) “Two days later, I was actually assaulted on live TV. People saw rocks and stones and eggs being thrown at me and the police were there but they did not do anything,” said Kendrapara MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal has deviated from its founding principles and turned on him for publicly analysing the party’s problems, says its former leader Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, who alleges that he was humiliated and even physically assaulted by the party’s supporters.

The high command of the party, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had restrained its leaders from attending the funeral of his father, industrialist Bansidhar Panda, and the post-funeral rituals in March, Panda told PTI in an interview.

Opening up about his reasons for quitting the party, an “anguished and humiliated” Panda, a founding member of the BJD and an MP, said Patnaik had publicly asked for introspection when the party suffered a setback in the panchayat polls last year.

It was only after that, Panda said, that he, too, began analysing the party’s standing and speaking about its problems in forums like the party’s parliamentary committee, seeking a solution.

“I should have been patted on the back for doing the introspection which the party president was asking for. Instead, the party turned on me. I was sidelined, treated in a humiliating manner and, most shockingly, I was physically assaulted,” he said.

Last year, he was openly threatened by members of the BJD at a press conference.

“Two days later, I was actually assaulted on live TV. People saw rocks and stones and eggs being thrown at me and the police were there but they did not do anything,” he said.

Nobody was arrested and no action taken for four months until an MLA asked an embarrassing question in the assembly, Panda said, adding that somebody was later arrested and let off the same day.

“So it was quite clear that the party was ready to go to any extent,” he said.

But it was BJD’s “mean-mindedness and pettiness” after the death of his father on March 22 that was the final straw, making him ashamed to continue being a member, he said.

Panda, who was suspended from the BJD last year and formally quit last month, said his father was not in politics and had been a close friend of Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik’s father, for decades.

“There was no reason they (BJD) should have demeaned his memory. For the party president to not come is one thing, but restraining others is petty and mean-minded beyond belief.”

Panda, 54, who has tendered his resignation as Lok Sabha MP – which is yet to be approved by the speaker — added that he had been proud to be associated with the BJD from its early days in the late 1990s when Odisha was beset with crime and corruption.

“For the initial 14-15 years that the BJD government was there in Odisha, I was very proud to represent it, very proud of its policies. Naveen Patnaik became known for acting harshly against corruption.

“In the first three terms, in 14 years, he sacked 36 ministers at the slightest instance of corruption. He also took action against IAS officers. This was something to be proud of, this was good governance,” he said.

According to him, things started changing in the fourth term, starting 2014, when a “new coterie” emerged.

“… No action has been taken against corrupt politicians in the last four years in this term although there are many more accusations of corruption such as the chit fund and mining scam,” he said.

Recalling the early days, he said he had stood by Patnaik through thick and thin, when he first became Odisha chief minister and the party was under attack, both from outside as well as within by leaders from the older generation who challenged his leadership.

“I was also involved in solving some serious crises in the party such as the one in 2002. The parliamentary party split and I was very closely involved in managing that crisis and getting the party to become united again.

“Similarly, in 2012, there was an internal rebellion in the party and I was again very closely involved in managing that crisis. There were many other such crises,” he said.

Describing the changes in the party as “traumatic”, Panda said he had taken a moral and ethical stand against the BJD’s own deviations and descent to “this kind of politics”.

Panda cited government data to highlight the dramatic rise in crimes in the state in the last four years due to “politicisation of the administration and the police”.

“Since 2014, if you look at the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, the national increase (in crimes against women and children) is 19 per cent but the rise in Odisha is 50 per cent. You can see the shocking deterioration in the law and order situation,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App