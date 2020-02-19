Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, says BJP

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said, “I think it was a conspiracy by Congress, by the UPA. We have seen this before when Congress tried attempts to impose the completely false ‘Hindu terror’ term at the behest of Chidambaram.” (File photo) Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said, “I think it was a conspiracy by Congress, by the UPA. We have seen this before when Congress tried attempts to impose the completely false ‘Hindu terror’ term at the behest of Chidambaram.” (File photo)

With former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria saying the LeT wanted to pass off the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as a case of Hindu terrorism, the BJP Tuesday accused the Congress of having “links with Pakistan”.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged a conspiracy by the Congress-led UPA, BJP spokesperson GVL Rao accused the Congress of colluding with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI to brand the terror attack as the handiwork of “saffron terror outfits”.

However, the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case in 2009 had stated that the terrorists were told they would be given identity cards bearing Hindu names and that they had to tie a thread on their wrists, which is usually tied by Hindus.

In his memoir Let Me Say It Now, Maria talked about the probe he led into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He said the LeT had planned to project the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a case of “Hindu terror” and Mohammed Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said, “I think it was a conspiracy by Congress, by the UPA. We have seen this before when Congress tried attempts to impose the completely false ‘Hindu terror’ term at the behest of Chidambaram.”

In Delhi, Rao led the charge against Congress. “The revelation by the former Mumbai police commissioner that Kasab was carrying a fake identification card as Samir Chaudhary of Bengaluru to pass off the 26/11 Mumbai attack as a handiwork of Hindu groups. For the first time in the history of Islamic terror, the perpetrators of terrorism attempted to mislead people about their identity. This raises serious questions if the saffron terror plot was the combined project of the Congress party and Pakistan’s ISI,” Rao said at the BJP headquarters.

He alleged that the UPA had coined the saffron terror term during this period. “(Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi told US diplomats that India’s home-grown groups are a greater threat to the country than Islamic terror groups.The comments of Rahul Gandhi refer to 2007 and seem to have joint sponsorship of terror groups across the LoC,” he said

“The latest revelations ought to be also seen from the statements of Digvijay Singh who linked the 26/11 attack with RSS. The fake identity proof of Ajmal Kasab and fake claims of Digvijay Singh are not just coincidental resonance but seem to be part of a larger conspiracy,” Rao said.

Goyal said that “terror has no religion”.

