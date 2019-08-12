Was put under house arrest over Kashmir dharna in Lucknow: Activist

Social activist and Ramon Magsaysay award winner Sandeep Pandey claimed that he was briefly put under house arrest on Sunday to prevent him taking part in a planned dharna in Lucknow against the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and shutdown in the Valley.

Circle Officer of Ghazipur Deepak Kumar Singh and SHO of Ghazipur Police Station denied that any police team had gone to Pandey’s house.

Pandey and other activists, including advocate Mohammad Shoaib, had planned a demonstration at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj on Sunday evening. A police team visited Shoaib’s house in the morning.

Shoaib said, “Policemen… requested me to call off the protest. I agreed to their demand and postponed it. The protest will now be held on August 16.”

He added that after police returned, he had called up people to inform that the protest was postponed till August 16.

Pandey said he was stopped by policemen when he stepped out to buy bread around 1.30 pm.

“The policemen told me that I could not step outside the house until 4 pm. I told them that the protest had been postponed but even then, they did not allow me to go out,” said Pandey, adding that the cops left around 2 pm.

Circle Officer of Qaiserbagh Sanjeev Kumar said, “A police team had gone to Shoaib’s residence to convey that there is a High Court direction that no one can hold protest at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj. We advised him to go to Eco Garden which is a designated spot for protests.”