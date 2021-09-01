Was attacked from behind… happened so quickly: Official injured in knife attack

“It happened so quickly that I didn’t get time to understand I was under attack and just managed to escape. It was only when I reached my car after pushing through the hawkers that I realised two of my fingers were missing and my hand was bleeding profusely,” Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple said on Tuesday, a day after a knife attack on her and her security guard during an anti-encroachment drive.

Pimple and her security guard were injured on Monday after vegetable vendor Amarjeet Yadav attacked them.

Pimple (46) underwent a four-hour long surgery on Monday night, hours after the attack to reattach two left hand fingers. Her security guard, Somnath Malvi, is also stable but the finger he lost in fending off the attack could not be found, officials said.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Ekanath Shinde, who is also Thane’s Guardian Minister, met Pimple and Malvi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pimple said: “I went there to check how the drive was progressing. I did not understand how and when someone suddenly attacked me, as I was attacked from behind.”

“It is sad this happens when we are working for the public. Today, I lost only my fingers, but what if it had been worse, who would look after my family?” she asked but also emphasised that she would continue to participate in anti-encroachment drives.