Was and will be with our ‘annadata’, says Rahul Gandhi, jibes at BJP’s ‘acche din’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' over the ongoing farmers agitation against the three farm laws, at Pilibanga in Hanumangarh district, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the three contentious farm reforms, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, during a rally in Rajasthan, said the laws were not just an attack on the farmers but an attack on 40 per cent of the country’s population.

Stating that the “annadata” (farmers) were peacefully struggling for ensuring a better future for India, he asserted that he was with them and will continue to support them in their fight.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government’s ‘acche din’ slogan, he said, “Neither true nor good days of Modi government! Our annadata (farmers) are struggling peacefully for the better future of the country. I was and will be with them.”

Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, state party president Govind Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, holding multiple rallies in support of farmers’ agitation. On Friday, he held farmer meetings at Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan. He will address farmers in Ajmer and Nagaur districts today. Nagaur is a centre of farmers’ politics.

Farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts share border with Punjab, where farmers are up in the arms against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting the government over the three agriculture laws that have triggered protests by farmers at Delhi’s borders, saying these legislations will allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of food grains and hoard them.

Lending his support to the ongoing farmers protests, he had said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that it was not an agitation of the farmers only but a movement of the country and the government will have to repeal the laws.

Earlier on Friday, responding to criticism over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said it has been over 30 years that a member of his family was prime minister, and asserted he would not stop fighting for his ideological view just because he is the son of an ex-PM.

In a candid free-wheeling discussion with University of Chicago professor Dipesh Chakrabarty, Gandhi said trolls are “almost a guide” telling him what to stand for.