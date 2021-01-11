Wary of Jitendra Tiwari, govt picks new administrator for Asansol Municipal Corporation

Days after TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari resigned from his post, the state government on Saturday appointed Amarnath Chatterjee as the new civic administrator of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Chatterjee is the outgoing councillor of ward number 30 and a member of the nominated Board of Administrators. The tenure of the current Municipal Board has run its course, and administrators are handling the day-to-day work of the civic body.

As per party insiders, TMC’s top leadership is not happy with the way Tiwari had resigned from all posts. There were rumours that the TMC MLA was likely to switch to the BJP. Sources said due to his differences with Union Minister Babul Supriyo, he could not join the BJP. A number of BJP leaders opposed Tiwari’s induction into the party.

Despite Tiwari’s apology to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top TMC leaders are reluctant to assign him an important party post or work, sources said. However, the TMC is said to be keeping an eye on him.

Tiwari was said to be following the footsteps of former TMC leader and minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Within 24 hours of his resignation, Tiwari returned to the TMC fold, saying he had made a mistake and urged the party leadership to not accept his resignation.

“I took the decision (leave the party) out of my pain. Mamata Banerjee had always been my role model. I talked to senior leaders of the party and decided to come back,’’ he had said.