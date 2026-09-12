Amid wars in sea lanes, PM Modi proposes emergency support network for seafarers

At the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed establishing a ‘Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network’ to provide timely assistance and ensure the safety of personnel working at sea. Modi said that “global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe.”

The safety of Indian seafarers has emerged as a recurring focus of New Delhi’s recent engagements. He proposed that the support network should provide distress alerts, medical aid, family communication and evacuation support for seafarers.

“Seafarers make a significant contribution to global trade, but they often find themselves without adequate support during difficult times. My proposal is – can we create a Seafarers Emergency Support Network?” Modi said during his opening remarks at the summit.