Amid wars in sea lanes, PM Modi proposes emergency support network for seafarers

3 min readNew DelhiSep 12, 2026 07:11 PM IST
At the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed establishing a ‘Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network’ to provide timely assistance and ensure the safety of personnel working at sea. Modi said that “global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe.”
The safety of Indian seafarers has emerged as a recurring focus of New Delhi’s recent engagements. He proposed that the support network should provide distress alerts, medical aid, family communication and evacuation support for seafarers.
“Seafarers make a significant contribution to global trade, but they often find themselves without adequate support during difficult times. My proposal is – can we create a Seafarers Emergency Support Network?” Modi said during his opening remarks at the summit.
“Through this, maritime authorities and missions of the concerned countries can be connected. It can provide support for distress alerts, medical assistance… informing families and evacuation,” he said.
India has been advocating for the safety of seafarers because it supplies a massive share of the global maritime workforce and relies heavily on secure sea lanes for international trade. In fact, India provides over 12% of all trained seafarers around the world, with thousands of Indian families depending on those working aboard commercial vessels.
However, in the wake of the conflict in West Asia, Indian crew members have come under attack from all sides, often becoming unintended casualties. As per official figures, 15 Indian seafarers have lost their lives while two remain missing due to attacks in West Asia and the Black Sea.
India presently has over three lakh active seafarers, with the Directorate General of Shipping directing ship managers and owners to avoid deploying Indian crew through the high-risk Strait of Hormuz. A total of 173 Indian seafarers remain in the Persian Gulf, according to a Directorate of Maritime Administration report.
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The safety of Indian seafarers and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were discussed during Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi a day earlier as well.
On Saturday, Modi also linked the maritime proposal to a wider call for BRICS to translate its consensus into practical outcomes as the grouping marked two decades since its formation. “India’s chairship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach,” he said.