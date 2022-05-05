scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Warning labels, not star rating, can change consumption pattern of packaged food: Experts

The system was chosen out of five methods based on an FSSAI-commissioned survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad of 20,500 consumers.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 2:43:03 am
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, packaged food, Warning labels packaged food, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe FSSAI has proposed implementing a health star rating system where the healthier options receive a higher star rating, similar to the star rating of electronics based on their energy efficiency.

With the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India set to implement front-of-pack labelling to discourage consumers from buying packaged foods high in sugar, salt, and fats, public health experts disagree with the country’s apex food standards regulator on the method for doing so.

The FSSAI has proposed implementing a health star rating system where the healthier options receive a higher star rating, similar to the star rating of electronics based on their energy efficiency.

The system was chosen out of five methods based on an FSSAI-commissioned survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad of 20,500 consumers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Best of Explained
Click here for more

The health experts, however, said that a warning label where a symbol is displayed on the front of food packs high in salt, sugar, fat, and various preservatives , was found to be second-best as per the IIM survey. The experts have also questioned the survey for ranking the star rating system as the best.

Best of Express Premium

With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessaryPremium
With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessary
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read today
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for UddhavPremium
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for Uddhav
Explained: Five indicators that RBI dropped the ball on managing inflationPremium
Explained: Five indicators that RBI dropped the ball on managing inflation
More Premium Stories >>

A position paper by organisations such as Public Health Foundation of India, Centre for Science and Environment, and Indian Academy of Paediatrics states that there was a change in consumption pattern in several Latin American countries that implemented such warning labels. It said that a meta-analysis of 100 studies published last year indicated that nutrient warning labels are more effective.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This comes against the backdrop of non-communicable diseases accounting for 60% of all deaths in the country.

“The (IIM-A) survey is being analysed by several experts at the moment, but the study is unreliable…,” said Dr K Srinath Reddy, president, PHFI.

Arun Singhal, FSSAI CEO said, “…The draft guidelines, once ready, will be put up in the public domain and everyone can send in their comments, which will be considered…”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement