‘Don’t fear anybody’: Mamata asks students to carry on with CAA protests

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata. (Express file photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

Leading yet another protest march over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday asked students to carry on with their protests and “not fear anybody”.

Warning the BJP against “playing with fire”, CM Mamata also asserted that peaceful protests will continue as long as the new citizenship law is not withdrawn. Follow CAA protests LIVE

“Do not fear anybody. I warn the BJP not to play with fire,” Banerjee told protesting students, adding that she would always be by their side. The West Bengal CM, who was leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata, also alleged that BJP was threatening students, PTI reported.

“We express our solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia, IIT Kanpur and other universities who are protesting against the CAA and the NRC,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also accused the BJP of not keeping its promises, referring to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s remark on putting on hold the compensation to the kin of those killed due to police firing in CAA protests in Mangaluru.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday had said that the government would not give a single rupee to the families of those deceased, if the investigation proved the involvement of two people in the December 19 protests.

(with PTI inputs)

