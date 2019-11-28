‘Warming of Indo-Pacific pool could hamper winter rainfall over North India’

Rainfall over North India during the November-April period could reduce in coming years due to the changing characteristics of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which rules weather in the tropics, especially with respect to rainfall.

The finding was stated in a study led by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The changes that have occurred since the early 1980s has caused an increase in rainfall over some pockets in the Amazon basin, northern Australia, southwest Africa and countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, the study highlighted.

The MJO can be explained as the phenomenon seen in cloud-laden winds that travel eastwards globally along the tropics. It normally completes a cycle covering 12,000 km to 20,000 km around the globe in the span of 30-60 days.

According to the experts, characteristics of MJO have shown significant variations during 1981 — 2018. During these years, it was found to be hovering for a longer duration than normal, over the Indo-Pacific warm pool — located off the east coast of China, Indonesia and to the north of Australia. Precisely, it is the East Indian Ocean and West Equatorial Pacific Ocean. This warm pool holds significance in regulating the ocean winds, as it is home to the warmest ocean water on earth. Here, the average Sea Surface Temperature (SST) of the water recorded here is always above 28 degree Celsius.

“Until the 1980s, we observed that the MJO would cross this warm pool region within an average time of 18 days. Whereas, during the last four decades, its average time has enhanced to 23 days. Similarly, the MJO now crosses the Indian Ocean within an average of 15 days as against 19 days earlier,” Roxy Mathew Koll, study’s lead researcher and IITM scientist, told The Indian Express.

The study titled ‘Twofold expansion of the Indo-Pacific warm pool warps the MJO lifecycle’, published in Nature journal, was jointly done by a research team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), University of Washington and University of Tokyo. It has also noted the growing area expanse of this warm pool region in recent years.

“Since 1981, the area cover of this pool has increased from 2.3 lakh sq km per year to 4 lakh sq km per year,” added Koll.

According to the study, changes in the MJO and the warming of the Indo-Pacific pool could lead to a reduction in rainfall, thereby leaving dry and arid conditions over the coastal US, east Africa and Yangtze basins in China.