Waris Pathan withdraws ’15 crore Muslims’ remark, says no intention to hurt any community

AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan. (File) AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan. (File)

A day after an FIR was registered against him for his purported remark at an anti-CAA rally that 15 crore Muslims can “weigh heavy” on 100 crore Hindus, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan on Saturday withdrew his comment saying he had no intention to hurt any community.

“This is a political conspiracy to target me and my party. If people have been hurt by my words I take them back. I am a true citizen of India and proud to be an Indian national,” Pathan said.

Clarifying his remark at a press conference in Mumbai, Pathan said, he intended to target ‘100 individuals’ who had taken a stand against the Muslim community of India.

“There are around 100 people who are basically opposing the Muslim community of India. They may be from the BJP, RSS or the Bajrang Dal. What I meant was that we 15 crore can outweigh these 100 people,” Pathan said adding that he was not targetting any community.

The AIMIM, which on Friday, sought an explanation from Pathan said the ‘issue now stands closed for the party’.

“Waris Pathan has taken back his words. There are bigger issues and problems that Indian is facing at this moment. This issue is a closed chapter for us now,” AIMIM Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel said.

On February 15, While addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Pathan had reportedly said, “…Ikattha hoke chalna padega, azadi leni padegi aur jo cheez mangne se nahin milti, usko chheen ke lena padega yeh bhi yaad rakhna…humko bola ma-behno ko aage bhej diya… abhi toh sirf sherniya bahar nikli hain aur tumhare paseene chhoot gaye, samajh lo agar hum log saath mein aa gaye toh kya hoga, 15 crore hain lekin 100 ke upar bhari hain, yaad rakh lena yeh baat (We have to take freedom, and when you don’t get something by asking for it, you have to snatch it…they said we put the women in front…only the tigresses came out and you have started sweating…imagine what would happen if all of us came along…we are 15 crore but weigh heavy on 100 crore).”

