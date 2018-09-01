Wanted PLFI zonal commander surrenders before Ranchi police

Kargil Yadav alias Dhaneshwar Yadav, a resident of Jipua under Balumath police station area of Latehar district, surrendered in the presence of DIG (Ranchi) A V Homkar and Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta. (Representational) Kargil Yadav alias Dhaneshwar Yadav, a resident of Jipua under Balumath police station area of Latehar district, surrendered in the presence of DIG (Ranchi) A V Homkar and Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta. (Representational)

A zonal commander of Maoist outfit People’s Liberation Front of India surrendered before the Ranchi police Friday. He carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was wanted in more than a dozen cases.

Kargil Yadav alias Dhaneshwar Yadav, a resident of Jipua under Balumath police station area of Latehar district, surrendered in the presence of DIG (Ranchi) A V Homkar and Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta. Yadav said he wanted to leave the organisation after he realised that the cadres and the common man were exploited by the top hierarchy.

According to the police, Yadav, who joined the Maoists in 1999 was arrested a couple of times and had created “Lorik Sena”. Feeling unsafe in the Rania forests of Gumla, Yadav got in touch with PLFI head Dinesh Gope. He was arrested in 2008, but later release.

Asked whether he was aware if PLFI men were involved in the Khunti gangrape of June 19, Yadav said one of the activists was involved, but he was not part of planning in that incident.

