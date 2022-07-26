scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Wanted Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in UP

The arrest came a day after a local Meghalaya court issued a non-bailable warrant for 46-year-old Marak’s arrest.

July 26, 2022 8:25:37 pm
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak. (Photo: Facebook)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Meghalaya unit vice-president Bernard N Marak, accused of running a brothel at his farmhouse in Tura, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The arrest came a day after a local Meghalaya court issued a non-bailable warrant for 46-year-old Marak's arrest.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, had been evading arrest since the police raided his property and rescued five minors on July 22.

Marak, who was earlier the chief of the militant group Achik National Volunteer Council B, was last traceable to Guwahati after which his phone was switched off on Sunday.

The operation at Marak’s property was launched following a complaint registered in February, when a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the premises.

In a statement on Saturday evening, police said they detained 73 youths, including 23 women, and rescued five minors from there.

A case was registered against Marak under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

This incident threatens to strain ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP).

The NPP is the leading partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance ruling coalition.

