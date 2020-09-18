Wanted Maoist held in Madhya Pradesh

According to police, the two started running. “One escaped and the other fell into a lake and was apprehended,” IG, Balaghat, K P Venkateshwar Rao said.

A 21-year-old alleged Maoist with bounties against him in three states was arrested by Balaghat police from Samnapur-Banda tola region on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border on Thursday.

Police said they received information of movement of Maoists posing as villagers to buy supplies. A team was sent to the market, where they followed two people whose movement seemed suspicious. According to police, the two started running. “One escaped and the other fell into a lake and was apprehended,” IG, Balaghat, K P Venkateshwar Rao said.

While the police team was returning with Badal, they were attacked by a group of 10-12 Maoists, they said. “There was retaliatory firing from our side. We managed to get Badal alive,” said Rao.

