Wanted Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan declared absconder

A local court in Shamli on Sunday declared Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan an absconder, clearing the way for police to begin proceedings to attach his properties.

According to police, the SP legislator is evading arrest in 12 FIRs, including those relating to attempt to murder and extortion. “A public announcement was made in Shamli today in which the people were informed of Nahid Hasan’s current absconding status. Eight cases against him have been filed in Shamli while four are registered in Saharanpur. Nahid Hasan is accused of threatening people from the weaker sections of society. Several people have come forward with complaints. Several teams are working to trace his location. We will be looking to attach his properties as well,” Shamli SP Ajay Kumar.

Hasan hails from an influential political family. His mother Tabassum Hasan has represented the Kairana Lok Sabha seat twice and his father Munawwar Hasan has been a member of both Houses of Parliament and also the Assembly.