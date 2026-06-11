Wanted in murder, extortion cases, Haryana gangster Venkat Garg extradited from Georgia

Wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime, and illegal possession and use of firearms in Haryana, gangster Venkat Garg was extradited from Georgia to India on Thursday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Haryana Police, secured the extradition and brought him to Delhi.
According to officials, Garg had earlier been arrested in connection with these cases but fled the country after being granted bail, evading trial proceedings. Subsequently, the Delhi Police had requested the MEA to revoke Garg’s passports along with those of nine other criminals.
A Red Notice was issued against him through Interpol at the request of the Haryana Police.
Following inputs on his location, Georgian authorities arrested Garg. Indian agencies then made an extradition request, which was approved after the completion of legal formalities in Georgia. A Haryana Police team travelled to Georgia to take custody of the accused and escorted him back to India.
Garg, a native of Naraingarh in Haryana’s Ambala district, had come into the spotlight last year after he allegedly shot dead BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra in February, reportedly over personal enmity.
Investigators believe Garg maintained links with associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while on the run. Officials said further interrogation of Garg is expected to shed light on his network and the extent of his involvement in organised crime activities in the region.