Wanted in murder, extortion cases, Haryana gangster Venkat Garg extradited from Georgia

The Haryana Police highlighted that 33 Women Police Stations and 365 Women Help Desks now provide confidential, survivor‑centred support for issues such as marital discord, domestic violence, dowry harassment, and child marriage. (File Photo)

Wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime, and illegal possession and use of firearms in Haryana, gangster Venkat Garg was extradited from Georgia to India on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Haryana Police, secured the extradition and brought him to Delhi.

According to officials, Garg had earlier been arrested in connection with these cases but fled the country after being granted bail, evading trial proceedings. Subsequently, the Delhi Police had requested the MEA to revoke Garg’s passports along with those of nine other criminals.