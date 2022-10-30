Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to empanel professional chartered accountancy (CA) firms to help it carry out forensic audits, analysis of financial data and interpretation of financial statements.

“In view of the increased complexities of investigation, especially in terror funding cases, senior officials have realised the importance of professional chartered accountants to do forensic audit and data analysis,” an NIA official told The Indian Express.

The CA firms will be engaged on a case-to-case basis and empaneled for five years, a period which can be extended, said this official.

The NIA floated a tender in this regard last month, giving applicants time to reply by October-end. In the tender application, the agency has explained that the role of the CA firms “would be that of a domain expert and specialist to assist the investigation units”. According to the tender document, “their role will be supporting and supplementary. The nature of services to be provided by CA firms would, inter-alia, include forensic audit, analysis of financial data, and interpretation of financial statements etc,” The Indian Express has learnt.

The NIA has asked applicants for an undertaking that their firm or any partner of the firm has not been debarred by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or disqualified by any regulatory body or court.

The tender document states: “The decision of empanelment of the CA firms would be taken by the competent authority on a comparative assessment and the general reputation of the firm will also be taken into account. The panel of CA firms will be valid for a period of five years and the period can be extended, further subject to satisfactory performance.”

The NIA, constituted in 2008, investigates and prosecutes offences affecting the security and integrity of the country. It has a head office in Delhi and 18 branch offices across the country. On Thursday, while addressing the first “chintan shivir”, or brainstorming session, of home ministers and top police officers from all states, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that by 2024-end, every state would have a branch of the NIA. “Under the government’s zero-tolerance policy (on terror), we have brought amendments to the NIA Act and UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), and given the NIA more powers. Recently, we banned the Popular Front of India. We have decided that by the end of 2024, every state will have a branch of the NIA. The government is working on the principle of ‘one data, one entry’, under which the NIA has been given a national database related to terror cases,” he had said.

Advertisement

The agency has set a number of other criteria for empanelment, including these: CA firms should have been in practice for at least the last ten years; the average professional receipts from audits for the last three years should be Rs 1 crore or more; staff strength should be at least 10, which should include a minimum of four CAs; preference will be given to firms with experience of at least five years in forensic audit in addition to regular audit.