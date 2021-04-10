Wanted by Delhi cops for R-Day violence, Lakha Sidhana leads rally to Kundli border

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital, resurfaced Friday as he led a convoy, in a open vehicle with his supporters, to the Kundli border to join the farmers who will be blocking the Haryana’s Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in protest against Centre’s farm laws on Saturday.

Farmers have threatened to block the expressway for 24 hours from 8 am on April 10.

Sidhana, who was accompanied by BKU (Krantikari) president Surjeet Singh Phool, BKU Doaba president Manjit Singh Rai, Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society (LBIWS) chief Baldev Singh Sirsa, said he was not running away.

“If the government wants to arrest me…I am not running away. But the main thing is that this agitation has to succeed. The morcha is intact…our unity is intact. (Punjabi actor) Deep (Sidhu) is also our brother… one or two mistakes did happen in the past, but let bygones be bygones,” Sidhana said.

He said even if he was arrested, the morcha will continue as usual as the youngsters will continue going to the protest sites. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and keep attending the agitation at Delhi borders or Punjab will die due to these black laws…we can sort out our personal differences later,” he added.

Sidhana said the agitation against the farm laws is a matter of saving farmers of the country. “All states are united in the fight for the farmers’ cause,” he said.

When asked if he fears his arrest, Sidhana said, “The government often registers false cases whenever there is a big agitation. They use such tactics to weaken the agitation. There is nothing new in this.”

He also accused the Centre of attempting to end the age-old relationship between farmers and “arhtiyas” (commission agents) through its direct benefit transfer scheme.

“More anti-farmer things are on the anvil, including a seed bill,” he alleged.

Sidhana is wanted in connection with the Republic Day violence in New Delhi during which thousands of protesters had clashed with police during a tractor parade. Many protesters reached the Red Fort and hoisted religious flags on its domes. In February, Sidhana had addressed a farmers’ rally in Bathinda, warning the Punjab Police against cooperating with the Delhi Police.

Sidhana had earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence. He had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

Manjit Singh Rai confirmed that their reached at Kundli border Friday night after moving ahead from Sangrur via Rajpura, Shambhu, and Ambala.

Phool added, “There are no differences with Sidhana. Our morcha is united”.

Meanwhile, Lakha’s supporters raised slogans daring police to touch him. Harpreet Singh Mann from Bathinda said, “After several rounds of talks SKM leaders have welcome Sidhana in the morcha”.