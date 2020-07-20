Want her to be punished: Parents of Hooghly woman arrested in Dhaka

In 2019, after moving permanently to Bangladesh, she started working in a madrasa. She has been accused of radicalising the girls at the institution. (Representational) In 2019, after moving permanently to Bangladesh, she started working in a madrasa. She has been accused of radicalising the girls at the institution. (Representational)

Two days after a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was arrested in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka for her alleged links with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), her parents demanded strong action against her.

Ayesha

Jannat Mohona, who hails from Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, was arrested by Bangladesh Police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Branch from Dhaka’s Sadarghat area on Friday for allegedly recruiting cadres for the JMB.

Mohona, known as Pragya Debnath before her conversion to Islam, left home one day ahead of the Durga Puja in 2016, saying she was going out to run errands. At the time, she was a third-year undergraduate student in Dhaniakhali College.

“We got to know about our daughter from the news yesterday. We could not believe this. She was always obsessed with her phone. Someone must have influenced and intimidated her to do all this. If she has done something wrong then she must be punished. She must pay for what she has done,” Mohona’s father Pradip Debnath told reporters on Saturday.

Her 50-year-old mother Geeta Debnath said on Sunday, “In 2016, she had called us the last to tell that she has converted to Islam. That was the last time we heard her voice. Action must be taken against her for wrongdoings.”

Geeta said Mohona had left home on September 25, 2016. “She went out in the morning, which was usual. A few hours later when we called her, the mobile was switched off. We searched frantically but Pragya was nowhere. Finally, we went to the police and lodged a complaint.”

Two days later, Geeta said she received a call from her daughter. “Pragya called me around noon and told me she is in Bangladesh and has embraced Islam. She sought my blessings and said this was the last time she was speaking to us and abruptly hung up. The number has been unreachable ever since.”

According to reports, the CTTC has learnt that Mohona made several trips to India since then. In Bangladesh, she even procured a fake birth certificate and a national identity card.

In 2019, after moving permanently to Bangladesh, she started working in a madrasa. She has been accused of radicalising the girls at the institution.

With PTI inputs

