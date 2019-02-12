Want court verdict on Ram temple in 24 hrs: Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Ramjanmabhoomi is a matter related to people’s faith and respecting it, the court should give its decision on the matter within 24 hours. Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Adityanath said that as far as the distribution of land is concerned, Allahabad High Court has already stated that the place of Ram Lala Virajman is Ramjanmabhoomi.

“Those who are raising questions on a temple at Ramjanmabhoomi, I want to tell them that we have done our job and we are still doing so. Faith should be respected in Ayodhya. I thinkthere should be a decision on this within 24 hours and not an hour more than that,” he said.