Want CEC to be impeached: Mamata says will discuss it with Opp parties

THE TMC is considering moving an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who met CEC Kumar in the Capital on Monday as part of her campaign against the SIR exercise in her state, on Tuesday called for the impeachment of the CEC and sought to rally support from other INDIA bloc parties on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at Banga Bhawan in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, flanked by scores of people from West Bengal who have allegedly been affected by the SIR exercise, Mamata claimed the electors whose names were being deleted from the electoral roll “were supporters of her party”. “100% are TMC deletions… One or two maybe of other parties for face saving,” she said.