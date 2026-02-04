Want CEC to be impeached: Mamata says will discuss it with Opp parties

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE TMC is considering moving an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who met CEC Kumar in the Capital on Monday as part of her campaign against the SIR exercise in her state, on Tuesday called for the impeachment of the CEC and sought to rally support from other INDIA bloc parties on the issue.
Addressing a press conference at Banga Bhawan in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, flanked by scores of people from West Bengal who have allegedly been affected by the SIR exercise, Mamata claimed the electors whose names were being deleted from the electoral roll “were supporters of her party”. “100% are TMC deletions… One or two maybe of other parties for face saving,” she said.
Replying to a question on whether the TMC supports Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s idea of bringing a retrospective law to hold the CEC accountable, Mamata said: “We also want him (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) to be impeached.”
“We don’t have the numbers, but there is a provision. It would be recorded. If they (Congress) do something like this, we will also discuss with our party MPs. When there is public interest, we work together,” she said.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told The Indian Express: “Yes, we are considering it (impeachment motion). We can’t say when and how… We have started talking to other INDIA bloc parties about it.”
An EC source said a few BLOs, out of over 5 lakh working in 12 SIR states, have unfortunately died but the reasons have been other than SIR. “Many times it has been because of political pressure by AITC agents to give wrong information in the enumeration forms,” said the source.
Bengal CM to argue SIR case in SC today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to appear in person and seek permission to argue the SIR case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. TMC leaders said an application has been moved in the court for her to appear as a “party in person”. Mamata has an LLB degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College under Calcutta University. Party leaders said she last practised as a lawyer in 2003. The TMC on Tuesday night released a digital poster showing the CM dressed as a lawyer walking the stairs of the apex court with the caption “People’s advocate vs devil’s advocate”. —ENS
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.