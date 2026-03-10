Wangchuk to Kejriwal, Modi govt normalising jailing people on bogus charges: Sisodia in Jammu

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for normalising sending people to jail on false and fabricated grounds.

“The Modi government – the way Sonam Wangchuk (environmentalist from Ladakh), Arvind Kejriwal (former Delhi CM), Satyendar Jain (former Delhi minister) and Manish Sisodia were arrested – knows only putting in jail any voice that gets raised in the country,” he told the media after his return from Katra, where he had gone to pay obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“They will make false accusations, fabricate evidence, arrest bogus people to elicit their statements for sending other people to jail,” said Sisodia, who also visited the family of jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.