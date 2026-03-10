Wangchuk to Kejriwal, Modi govt normalising jailing people on bogus charges: Sisodia in Jammu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for normalising sending people to jail on false and fabricated grounds.
“The Modi government – the way Sonam Wangchuk (environmentalist from Ladakh), Arvind Kejriwal (former Delhi CM), Satyendar Jain (former Delhi minister) and Manish Sisodia were arrested – knows only putting in jail any voice that gets raised in the country,” he told the media after his return from Katra, where he had gone to pay obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
“They will make false accusations, fabricate evidence, arrest bogus people to elicit their statements for sending other people to jail,” said Sisodia, who also visited the family of jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.
On February 27, a Delhi trial court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam that had embroiled the AAP government.
The CBI challenged the trial court’s order before the High Court, submitting that it is “illegal on the face of it”. On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court’s critical observations against the investigating officer of the CBI.
Sisodia told party workers in J&K that their fight is against a dictatorship and asked them not to lose heart, since all charges against Malik will fall, just as they did against the AAP leadership in Delhi.
He regretted that a person had been sent to jail for demanding a school or a hospital, and said that history will remember Modi as a Prime Minister who left no stone unturned in surrendering before the US and sending his own nationalist countrymen to jail.
Expressing concern about people losing jobs and traders losing business, he asked Modi why the US was projecting India as its “colony” worldwide.
