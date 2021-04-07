Walse-Patil takes over as Maharashtra Home Minister: Post ‘Like a crown of thorns’

DILIP WALSE-Patil, who took over as Maharashtra Home Minister after Anil Deshmukh submitted his resignation on Monday, told media persons on Tuesday that the post of the Home Minister was challenging “as issues keep cropping up” and compared the post to a “crown of thorns”.

Patil, who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar before taking charge, also said the MVA government will appeal against the Bombay High Court order on Monday in the Supreme Court.

The Bombay High Court, which was hearing a bunch of PILs including one filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, had ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into allegations of money collection against Deshmukh.

“While the state government will cooperate with the Bombay High Court order, a decision has been taken to challenge the Bombay High Court order in the Supreme Court by the government,” Patil told the media.

In his first media interaction as Home Minister, Patil said that women’s safety, ensuring police recruitment is done smoothly and building of police quarters were among his priorities.

When asked whether taking over as Home Minister in troubled times was like wearing a crown of thorns, Patil said, “Yes, this has been a challenging department as issues keep cropping up where one has to intervene. It is like wearing a crown of thorns.”