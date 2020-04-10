Walkthrough booth for COVID-19 testing in Punjab

Earlier, a Corona Safety Station (CSS) was introduced to ensure sanitisation and checking of temperature of persons. (Representational Photo) Earlier, a Corona Safety Station (CSS) was introduced to ensure sanitisation and checking of temperature of persons. (Representational Photo)

TAKING a cue from Wuhan’s walkthrough testing facility, Sangrur has become a first district in Punjab to start this facility. The testing pod of the size of a mobile booth has been placed in the civil hospital as of now. More such potable booths will be put up at different parts of the district to speed up testing, revealed DC Ghanshyam Thori.

The testing pod has a polycarbonate glass sheet behind which the doctor will stand and swab will be taken from behind the glass by just taking the hands out of the pod. The district reported its first case on April 9 in village Gaggarpur.

The DC said that the use to these testing pods will also reduce the in demand PPE kits being used for sample collection as the expose to patients will be less. He added that this pod can be mounted on a vehicle and moved to any location for taking samples.

“A person having higher body temperature is immediately sent to flu centre established at civil hospital,” the DC said.

Others move to a wash basin to wash hands, and are then sanitised using sodium hypochlorite solution which is sprayed through sprinklers.

