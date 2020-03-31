Walking home from Punjab: Who they are, why they are leaving

Birjesh Kumar Birjesh Kumar

Birjesh Kumar, 20

Family members: 7

Profession: Works at a bakery in Chandigarh

Earning: Rs 7,000 per month; Headed towards: Agra, UP

Why he left: “The bakery has remained closed for over a week now and there there is no work. If I don’t go home, I won’t able to survive here ”.

Raj kumar Raj kumar

Raj kumar, 20

Family members: 6

Profession: Daily wager, construction worker in Ludhiana

Earning: Rs 450 per day; Headed towards: Shahjahanpur, UP

Why She left: “I had been sitting idle for days. We got food only if someone donated. My family members kept calling and drying over phone. They want me home safe”.

Shashi Kant Shashi Kant

Shashi kant, 40

Family members: 5

Profession: Works in the lab of a dairy at Ajaitwal in Ludhiana

Earning: Rs 25,000 per month; Headed towards: Aligarh, J&K

Why he left: “Dairy was closed on March 22 and owner asked us to leave after giving 20 days’ salary. I reached Ludhiana after walking 50 km in 7 hours on way to Aligarh.”

Ram Avtar Ram Avtar

Ram Avtar, 43

Family members: 5

Profession: Daily wage labourer in Landra, Mohali

Earning: Rs 300 per day; Headed towards: Agra, UP

Why he left: “I didn’t get ant work in last eight days. The money I had is running out. I can’t survive like this.”

Reporting & Photos by kamleshwar singh, Gurmeet singh

