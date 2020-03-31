Walking home from Gujarat: Who they are

Naranbhai is a daily wage earner in Ahmedabad. Naranbhai is a daily wage earner in Ahmedabad.

Naranbhai, 38

Family members: 4

Profession: Daily wage labourer in Ahmedabad

Earning: Rs 16,000 a month; Headed towards: Dahod, eastern Guj

Why he left: “All five of us (family) work for the same contractor who handed us the balance money and asked us to leave the city as there won’t be any work for the next few days.”

Hafiz Ali is a labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat Hafiz Ali is a labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat

Hafiz Ali, 22

Family members: 4

Profession: Labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat

Earning: Rs 15,000 a month; Headed towards: Maujpur, UP

Why he left: “My parents asked me to come home. Five of us share a room and our living condition is pathetic…There is shortage of food and it is difficult to pass time with no work. ”

Manju Devi is a housewife. Manju Devi is a housewife.

Manju Devi, 25

Family members: 4

Profession: Housewife; husband works at printing mill in Surat

Earning: Rs 15,000 a month; Headed towards: Raebareli, UP

Why she left: “The owner of the company where my husband works didn’t give us any money after the lockdown. We have survived till now, but it is getting increasingly difficult by the day.”

Dharmednra Kumar is a labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat Dharmednra Kumar is a labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat

Dharmendra kumar, 22

Family members: 5

Profession: Labourer at dyeing and printing factory in Surat

Earning: Rs 16,000 a month; Headed towards: Azamgarh, UP

Why he left: “We have no money and no food left with us. Life has gotten terrible since the lockdown was imposed…We can’t live in Surat, it is difficult to survive here.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.