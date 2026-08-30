‘Walk the talk’: Prakash Ambedkar implores Rahul Gandhi to act in Kharge ‘purification’ row

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar questioned Congress workers’ ‘silence’ over the Haldwani ‘purification’ ceremony after Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneAug 30, 2026 03:16 PM IST
prakash ambedkarFile photo of VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar.
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Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar Sunday questioned the ‘silence’ of Congress workers over the ‘purification’ ceremony conducted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally.

His reaction came a day after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said the purification ceremony amounted to the practice of untouchability.

The VBA chief, in a video message, lamented that the Congress took time to react against the ‘casteist’ act. “Khargeji had to express his sorrow over the lack of explicit condemnation of this casteist act by members of his own Congress party. Yesterday (Saturday), after 15 days, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on this issue and gave a presentation exposing those who performed the ‘purification’.”

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Targeting Congress workers for their initial ‘silence’ on the issue, Ambedkar said, “Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition, and his workers are preparing to make him the next prime minister. That is wonderful, but how are the party leaders who remain silent on the casteism faced by their own party president any better than the BJP Manuvadis?”

Also Read | Kharge ‘purification’ row : How the ‘shuddhi’ practice started, evolved

He said showing photos in a presentation will achieve nothing. “Everyone knows that this casteism against Khargeji was perpetrated by the RSS-BJP; there are no two ways about it,” Ambedkar added.

The VBA chief then asked if Rahul Gandhi himself has filed any FIR to help Kharge get justice. “If Rahul Gandhi won’t fight for your own party president, what will the poor, Dalit, and marginalised communities make of it? There is a saying in English – ‘walk the talk’. It means doing what you say and backing up your words with action.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

 

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