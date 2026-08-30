‘Walk the talk’: Prakash Ambedkar implores Rahul Gandhi to act in Kharge ‘purification’ row

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar Sunday questioned the ‘silence’ of Congress workers over the ‘purification’ ceremony conducted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally.

His reaction came a day after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said the purification ceremony amounted to the practice of untouchability.

The VBA chief, in a video message, lamented that the Congress took time to react against the ‘casteist’ act. “Khargeji had to express his sorrow over the lack of explicit condemnation of this casteist act by members of his own Congress party. Yesterday (Saturday), after 15 days, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on this issue and gave a presentation exposing those who performed the ‘purification’.”