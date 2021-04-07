Walk-in registrations for Covid vaccination must be allowed for all age groups now: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the need of the hour is universal vaccination against Covid-19 and walk-in registrations for inoculation should be allowed for all age groups.

“IMA has called for universal vaccination. Several CMs have demanded universal vaccination. Yet the central government says there is no need for universal vaccination. The need of the hour is walk-in vaccination to all age groups without any pre-registration,” he tweeted.

He also said the number of infections is escalating every day because of the “unscientific and stubborn stance” and the country is facing a “grave catastrophe”.

The Indian Medical Association had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above 18 years of age.

“At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in its letter, PTI reported.

“We request following suggestions in the COVID-19 vaccination drive — all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID vaccination and walk-in COVID vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.

The Centre has also announced that it would allow Covid vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11.

In a letter to chief secretaries, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

“In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre,” Bhushan was quoted as saying in the letter by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)