Waiting list to Higher class: How Indian Railways ticket upgradation system works

Indian Railways tickets upgrade rules: Indian Railways (IR) has carried around 741 crore passengers in the financial year 2025-26, registering an increase of 3.54 per cent over 716 crore in 2024-25. It has also introduced special trains on several routes, in addition to regular services, to meet the rising passenger demand and ease rush.

The national transporter has undertaken several measures to help waiting list passengers secure confirmed seats, including the VIKALP scheme and the automatic ticket upgradation system, among others. The facility of upgradation of passengers in train is being provided without any additional charges.

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Indian Railways waiting list ticket upgrade rules

The scheme to upgrade waiting list passengers to the next higher class was introduced by Indian Railways on January 26, 2006. Initially, the facility was available only on two trains: the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express. Later, on February 6, 2006, the scheme was expanded to cover all Rajdhani Express trains as well as 30 other trains. These are as follows: