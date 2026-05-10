Waiting list to Higher class: How Indian Railways ticket upgradation system works

Indian Railways tickets upgrade rules:Indian Railways (IR) has carried around 741 crore passengers in the financial year 2025-26, registering an increase of 3.54 per cent over 716 crore in 2024-25. It has also introduced special trains on several routes, in addition to regular services, to meet the rising passenger demand and ease rush.
The national transporter has undertaken several measures to help waiting list passengers secure confirmed seats, including the VIKALP scheme and the automatic ticket upgradation system, among others. The facility of upgradation of passengers in train is being provided without any additional charges.
The scheme to upgrade waiting list passengers to the next higher class was introduced by Indian Railways on January 26, 2006. Initially, the facility was available only on two trains: the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express. Later, on February 6, 2006, the scheme was expanded to cover all Rajdhani Express trains as well as 30 other trains. These are as follows:
Indian Railways: Key Express Trains
15 major express trains across India's rail network
However, w.e.f April 1, 2014, the scheme for upgrading waiting list passengers was extended to all Mail and Express trains including those trains having only sitting accommodation. The upgradation process is done at the time of chart preparation. To avail the facility, passengers must select the ‘Consider for Auto Upgradation’ option under the ‘Other Preferences’ section while booking tickets through IRCTC.
Indian Railways waiting list ticket upgrade rules 2025
According to the Railway Board, the hierarchy for upgradation scheme of waiting list passengers will be as:
For sitting accommodation 2S<VS<CC<EC<EV<EA
For sleeping accommodation SL<3E<3A<2A<1A
As per the rules, upgradation is permitted up to two classes higher in the hierarchy available on a particular train. However, upgradation to First AC (1A) and Executive classes (EC, EV and EA) is restricted only from the immediately lower class i.e. from AC 2-Tier (2A) to 1A and from AC Chair Car (CC) to EC/EV/EA.
Indian Railways: Waiting List Ticket Upgrade Rules
Auto-upgradation permitted in these classes — as per Railway Board circular
10Eligible classes
2 levelsFirst & Second upgrade
AutoUpgradation on waitlist
Class-wise Upgrade Ladder
Green = 1st level | Blue = 2nd level
Your Class1st Level Upgrade2nd Level Upgrade
Sleeper (SL)
►3E – 3A
►2A
3E
►3A
►2A
3A
►2A
►Not applicable
2A
►1A
►Not applicable
2S
►VS (where available)
►CC
VS
►CC
►Not applicable
CC
►EC
►*EV-EA
EC
►EV
►EA
EV
►EA
►Not applicable
1st level upgrade
2nd level upgrade
Conditional upgrade
Not applicable
*Note: CC to EV-EA upgrade applies only if EC/EV class is not available in the train.
Indian Railways waiting list ticket upgrade eligibility
According to the Ministry of Railways, passengers who book tickets on full fare are eligible for upgradation. “Those full fare paying passengers who are booking under senior citizen/ lower berth quota may be asked to exercise upgradation choice cautiously. In case such passengers opt for upgradation, a message should come that in higher class you may or may not get lower berth,” reads the statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More