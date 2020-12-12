J&K: Waheed Parra to remain in NIA custody for 9 more days

Parra was arrested by NIA on Wednesday, three days after he had filed his nomination papers for District Development Council elections from Pulwama

SPECIAL JUDGE for NIA cases Suneet Gupta on Friday extended the remand of PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra in NIA custody for nine more days.

This followed a request by the NIA, which sought the extension as his questioning was in progress. On November 27, the court had remanded Parra in NIA custody for 15 days.

Parra was arrested by the NIA on November 25, three days after he filed his nomination papers for the DDC elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir. According to the NIA, his name surfaced during investigations in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case.

