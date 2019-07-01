Wagah-Attari border drug bust nets 532 kg heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore

A man was arrested on Sunday and 532 kg heroin with an approximate market value of Rs 2,700 crore seized by the Customs Department at the Wagah-Attari border in what is being described by the department as the biggest drug bust in its history.

Apart from the heroin, 52 kg of a mixed narcotic substance was also seized at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Amritsar.

The contraband was being smuggled from Pakistan via the trade route. Kashmiri salt trader Tarik Ahmad Lone was arrested and Amritsar-based importer, Gurpinder Singh was detained by the Customs in the case. Pakistan exporter, Global Vision Impex, Wagah, Lahore had sent the consignment into India for Kanishk Enterprise ASR owned by Gurpinder.

The consignment crossed into India via trucks on June 26 and was unloaded into an open space meant for storage. Interestingly, the large consignment went through truck scanners installed by Pakistan customs on their side of the border. There are no truck scanners installed on the Indian side. “There must be some lapse somewhere on the part of Pakistan. There are scanners on their side. It should have been detected. We cannot comment right now,” said Dipak Kumar Gupta, Commissioner, Customs, Amritsar.

A press note by the Customs Department said: “In a major breakthrough in busting the International Organised Drug smuggling, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar has seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics in the import consignment at ICP, Attari which is the biggest ever achievement in the annals of the Indian Customs history.”

Explained What the big catch means The huge haul of heroin being pushed into Punjab under the garb of salt is not only a big success for the Customs in the state's war on drugs but also proves that the big fish are yet to be caught. It also underlines the cross-border and inter-state dynamics of drug cartels. This seizure calls for a relook at the drive against drugs, and calls for better intelligence and inter-state coordination.

According to the statement, After the bust, searches were conducted at various places in Amritsar. “The mastermind of this smuggling racket based in Handwara (J&K) has been apprehended with the help of J&K Police. Further investigation is under progress,” the press note said.

Dipak Kumar Gupta, Commissioner, Customs, Amritsar, added: “Salt is not a commodity affected much by weather. So often it is unloaded into open space. These salt bags along with heroin bags were unloaded on June 26 and remained under open sky till June 29.”