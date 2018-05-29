Rail project in Maoist corridor on fast-track

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

The state government on Monday fast-tracked the Wadsa-Desaiganj-Gadchiroli railway line project to take ahead its plans of holistic development in the Maoist belt of Maharashtra.

At the high-powered committee meeting, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, all hurdles related to getting clearances from the Centre and the state were deliberated at length. The budget of the 52.86 km railway line project in the Maoist corridor in eastern Vidarbha has been pegged at Rs 469.27 crore. The state cabinet has already given its approval for the project, promising a sizeable 50 per cent financial share. The remaining 50 per cent will be procured from the Centre.

Fadnavis said, “The government has accorded the highest priority to the project as it would boost the growth and development in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts of Vidarbha.” While directing the officials of the Centre and state to take the project on war footing, the CM said, “The project should not be perceived just as a communication line. It will also prove to be the lifeline for the backward region as it will open new avenues of growth and employment.”

The project will require acquisition of 83 hectares of land. Asking the officials to expedite the process of land acquisition, it was noted that all the development projects would also ensure adequate environmental safeguards. It was highlighted at the meeting that how the state government in the last three-and-a-half year had taken up massive tree plantation drive to increase its forest area. Gadchiroli, which is rich in natural resources, is rated among the most backward district of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

The district which has earned the tag of safe haven for Maoists, has always remained a challenge for the central and state administration when it came to pushing a mega project. The state government has prepared a roadmap complete with railway line and other employment-generating projects. The resource-rich district houses rich minerals and mines, which are also being explored to boost development.

The state government has evolved a mining policy, where private players indulging in any mining operations should provide 30 per cent funds for the development of tribal district. The development includes education, healthcare and employment suitable to the local villagers.

