Wadhwan family’s quarantine ends today, Satara police asks ED, CBI to take custody

Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj had been on the run, according to the CBI, after they were named as accused in a multicrore scam connected to Yes Bank. Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj had been on the run, according to the CBI, after they were named as accused in a multicrore scam connected to Yes Bank.

The Satara district police in Maharashtra have written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to make logistical arrangements for the 23 persons including 10 members of families of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan as their institutional quarantine at Panchgani ends on Wednesday. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared the letter on Twitter.

The Wadhawans were quarantined on April 9 at Panchgani after they had travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai, by crossing closed district boundaries in violation of the nationwide lockdown, with the help of a letter issued by a senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had been on the run, according to the CBI, after they were named as accused in a multicrore scam connected to Yes Bank. A unit of the Economic Offences Wing of the CBI is probing the matter. ED is also investigating the money laundering allegations in the case.

The letter by Gupta had said that Wadhawans are his family friends and were going to Mahabaleshwar due to a family emergency. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered an inquiry into the matter subsequently. Meanwhile, the CBI had written to Satara police that the two brothers should not be released without their nod. Satara police also registered a criminal offence against the 23 for the violation of lockdown.

Superintendent of Police of Satara Tejaswi Satpute has written to the concerned officers of the CBI and ED, saying that the 14-day institutional quarantine of the 23 persons including members of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan family ends on Wednesday and needful logistical arrangement should be made for them. And that the Satara police will provide all the necessary assistance.

Speaking to Express, Satpute said, “Their 14-day quarantine ends on Wednesday. They will be released on Thursday, April 23. We have not yet received any reply to our letter from the CBI or ED, as on Wednesday morning. Upon their release on Thursday, they will also be questioned for the criminal offence registered against them for Satara police for violation of lockdown. ”

On March 7, the CBI had registered a case against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with Rana Kapoor, the then managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, and others. A CBI has said that both Kapil and Dheeraj were on the run since the beginning of the investigation. On March 9, the CBI raided the premises of the accused but they were not found. The CBI had then issued a notice to them which went ignored. Following this, a non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued on March 17.

