Wadhawans: Not absconding, responded to ED, CBI notices

Brothers Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, who along with 21 others, obtained special permission from then Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 9 amid the nationwide lockdown, on Sunday issued a statement claiming they had to travel due to health issues faced by them and their mother.

In the statement, issued by their legal firm, the Wadhawan brothers also denied that they were absconding, claiming that they had been in correspondence with the ED and the CBI and had given them reasons for not joining their probes.

On the notices issued to them by the ED and the CBI for appearing in probes into the multi-crore scam linked to Yes Bank, the statement said, “Mr Kapil Wadhawan and Mr Dheeraj Wadhawan… have responded to each of the notices, seeking accommodation for their appearance as they were travelling.”

It added, “As after their last letters, the Wadhawans had not received any further notices/summons, they felt comforted that their request for accommodation had been accepted, particularly considering the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic…” When contacted, Satara SP Tejaswi Satpute said: “The district police has seized the vehicles of the Wadhawans.”

The Wadhawans, along with 21 others, are currently at government quarantine facility in Panchgani. An FIR was registered against them for travelling during the nationwide lockdown.

