Vyapam scam: Complaint against Digvijaya, others for giving ‘false’ evidence

The complainant alleged that the Congress leaders and Pandey submitted a “forged” excel sheet and digital record before the Special Task Force of MP police. (Express photo/File) The complainant alleged that the Congress leaders and Pandey submitted a “forged” excel sheet and digital record before the Special Task Force of MP police. (Express photo/File)

A private complaint was filed in a Bhopal court on Monday seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and technological expert Prashant Pandey for allegedly furnishing “fabricated evidence” in connection with the Vyapam issue.

The development comes less than a week after Singh filed a private complaint seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Uma Bharti and five others for their alleged involvement in Vyapam scam.

READ| Vyapam scam case: Digvijaya Singh moves court against Shivraj Chouhan, Uma Bharati

Advocate Santosh Sharma, associated with the legal cell of the BJP, alleged in the complaint that the Congress leaders and Pandey submitted a “forged” excel sheet and digital record before the Special Task Force of MP police, the SIT formed by the court, CBI — which later took up the probe into the scam — the high court and Supreme Court to manipulate the probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App