Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Vyapam scam case: Digvijaya Singh moves court against Shivraj Chouhan, Uma Bharati

In all 18 people, including Digvijaya Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharati and officers of Indore Crime Branch, have been named in the complaint filed in the special court.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: September 20, 2018 2:09:58 am
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint in a special court here, seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Uma Bharati. He alleged that crucial evidence against them was deleted from an Excel sheet seized from the main accused in the Vyapam case.

In all 18 people, including Chouhan, Bharati and officers of Indore Crime Branch, have been named in the complaint filed in the special court.

Senior lawyer Ajay Gupta, who has represented Singh in the past, told The Indian Express that senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhavi could appear in the case which will be heard on September 22.

Gupta alleged that officials of the Indore Crime Branch, which investigated the scam before the CBI took over, manipulated evidence from the Excel sheet in the hard disk seized from main accused and Vyapam official Nitin Mahindra in July 2013 to ensure a clean chit to Chouhan and others.

The CBI has maintained that there was no grain of truth in the allegation that the hard disk had been tampered with to remove names of Chouhan and others.

