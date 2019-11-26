Vyapam case: 10 years in jail for kingpin, 7 years for 30 others

Handing sentences in a Vyapam scandal case of irregularities in recruitment for the posts of police constables, a special CBI court Monday sent 30 people, including candidates and those who wrote the exams on behalf of others, to seven years rigorous imprisonment, and the alleged kingpin to 10 years RI.

Special CBI prosecutor Satish Dinkar told The Indian Express it was among the most significant cases unearthed as part of the scandal, and had a large number of accused, including candidates, middlemen and racketeers. He said Pradeep Tyagi, also an accused in other cases, was declared the kingpin.

Among the convicted, most hailed from Gwalior, Morena, Bhind and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The police recruitment test was conducted in 2013 by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

All 31 people were convicted last Thursday and CBI Special Judge S B Sahu announced the quantum of sentences Monday.

After taking over the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh police in December 2015, the CBI filed a chargesheet in 2017 after booking the accused for offences under sections related to conspiracy, forgery and tampering with electronic and other documentary evidence.

Pradeep Tyagi was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine, after he was found guilty of rigging the 2013 exams. Thirty others were sentenced to seven years in jail with a fine. They include 12 who wrote the exams on behalf of other candidates.